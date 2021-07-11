Bicyclist hit, killed crossing Largo street

The Largo Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 66th St. N., south of Ulmerton Rd.

Police say the bicyclist was crossing west to east in an unlit area with no bike lights when they were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound in the right lane.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by LPD’s traffic homicide unit.

