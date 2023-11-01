Bicyclist hit, killed in Bartow: FHP

A Bartow woman on a bicycle lost her life Wednesday morning after troopers say she was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 65-year-old Bartow man in a Chevy Trax was traveling northbound on North Broadway Avenue and stopped for a red traffic signal at the intersection of S.R. 60.

Troopers say as the vehicle tried to make a right turn onto S.R. 60, it hit the woman on the bicycle as she traveled westbound.

The woman, who suffered fatal injuries, was 51 years old.

According to FHP, the driver of the Chevy Trax was not injured in the crash.

