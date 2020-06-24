Bicyclist hit, killed trying to cross Dale Mabry Highway

A man in his 50s was hit and killed Wednesday afternoon as he tried to cross Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa on a bicycle, according to Tampa police.

Police said the man was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when he tried to cross the street against the light.

He was in the southbound lanes when he was struck by a sedan, which knocked him into an adjoining lane, where he was hit by a pickup truck, according to police.

Police said motorists stopped to provide first aid, but the bicyclist died from his injuries. The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Tampa police said, although it is early in the investigation, it does not look like criminal charges will be filed.