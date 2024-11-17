Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-674, FHP searching for driver

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old bicyclist from Guatemala died after being hit by a driver in Ruskin on Saturday night.

Officials say an early model red Dodge Charger with black rims was headed east on SR-674 just before 8:30 p.m. The Dodge tried to pass the 19-year-old man who was riding a bike in the same direction, according to FHP.

After hitting the bicyclist, troopers say the driver took off and left behind car parts from the front portion of the vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, which is where he died, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

