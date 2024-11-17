Suspect shot, killed by deputy after grabbing gun during traffic stop in Tampa: FDLE

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was forced to defend himself on Saturday night when a suspect grabbed a gun during a traffic stop in Tampa.

Investigators say the shooting happened on West Hillsborough Avenue and Elliot Drive around 9:15 p.m.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for an obscure tag, according to officials. They approached the car and Deputy Jared Mincemeyer, 26, asked to see the suspect's hands.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect briefly showed his hands and Mincemeyer asked him to get out of the car. Authorities say the suspect reached for a gun and started to get out of the vehicle with the firearm in his hand. According to HCSO, Mincemeyer backed up before shooting the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Mincemeyer has no prior use of force and has been with HCSO since October 2022.

"Our deputy was simply doing his job trying to protect our community when he was forced to defend himself against an armed individual," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "No deputy ever wants to face this situation, but when confronted with a deadly threat, they must act to protect themselves and others. Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. It's unfortunate when criminals make choices that lead to fatal outcomes."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the incident.

