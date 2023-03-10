Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Safety Harbor hit-and-run crash

Deputies are searching for the driver who hit a bicyclist Thursday night and fled the scene.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Mindy Miran Yi, was riding a bike westbound on Enterprise Road when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Investigators say the impact threw Yi from her bicycle and the driver who hit her left her laying injured in the grass.

Yi was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement says the vehicle that hit Yi likely has damage to the front passenger side headlight.

According to PCSO, No additional evidence was found at the scene and there was no footage of the crash that was captured by local businesses or residences.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect or who has video of the crash is asked to contact Corporal Damon Laney at (727) 464-6887.

