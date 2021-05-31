Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at Arlington National Cemetery and speak during a remembrance ceremony to mark the annual Memorial Day holiday dedicated to honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice — while marking the sixth anniversary of his own son’s death.

Biden will also be joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley for the wreath-laying. The president is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The long weekend has marked Biden’s first Memorial Day as commander in chief, which has taken on an added poignancy as he pays tribute to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died on May 30, 2015.

Biden made his annual appearance on Sunday at the commemoration in New Castle, not far from his Wilmington, Delaware, home, a day before the official observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

"I can’t thank you enough for the continued service for the country," Biden said as he addressed a crowd of veterans and families of fallen service members at the War Memorial Plaza in the shadow of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. "I know how much the loss hurts."

"They’re the guardians of us and we’re the guardians of their legacy," the president said of those who served in the armed forces. "Despite all the pain, I know the pride you feel in the loved one you have lost."

The death of his son Beau from brain cancer at age 46 is ever-present for the elder Biden, with the loss defining so much of his worldview, dotting his speeches and stirring his empathy for others in pain.

Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware's attorney general before declaring a run for governor, and many saw in him the same aspirations that brought his father to the White House.

While speaking Friday at a Virginia air force base, the president recalled how Beau Biden also served in Delaware’s National Guard and, when sent to Iraq, received permission to wear a uniform emblazoned with a different last name so as not to receive special treatment.

That story was one of the many moments in which Biden’s son defined the Memorial Day weekend. After beginning with an emotional remembrance of his late son, Biden acknowledged the unheralded sacrifices made by the service members and their families.

"You are the very best of what America has to offer," Biden said then.

Monday’s wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery is one of two major annual remembrance ceremonies that occur throughout the year — the other happening on Veterans Day.

The cemetery, located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. in Arlington County, Virginia, is the final resting place of more than 400,000 veterans and their eligible dependents — some dating as far back as the Civil War.

