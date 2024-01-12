Big Bounce America brings world's largest bounce house to Sarasota

Your eyes did not deceive you, the world’s largest bounce house is set up at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

If you’ve seen it in the past, you’ll notice it’s gotten even bigger.

"We added more bubbles, more foam, more inflatables inside so if you turn around a corner there is something different inside," said Noa Visnich the tour manager of ‘The Big Bounce America.’

It’s been two years since ‘Big Bounce America’ made a stop in Sarasota County.

There’s fun for the whole family with separate times to bounce for everyone.

"We like to make sure everyone has a good time and to make it safe and fun for everyone, we do capacity limits so to make sure we are staying at our capacity, we plug time slots, and we also don’t want 15-year-olds jumping with 4-year-olds. That’s no fun for the 4-year-olds," said Visnich.

With slides, ball pits and even an inflatable sports arena filled with goals, nets and hoops, hardly anyone leaves here in a bad mood.

"You can’t help but go in there and smile because you just see bubbles, confetti going off and DJs playing games," said Visnich.

DJs will turn up the music and transform Nathan Benderson Park into a larger-than-life playground for everyone.

All you need to do is kick off your shoes, throw on socks and get jumping.

"Our venue is gorgeous. We are right on the water which is so amazing. You can look forward to an amazing time," said Visnich.

If you miss your chance to jump in Sarasota ‘Big Bounce America’ will return to Tampa at Raymond James Stadium March 2-10.

For more information, click here.