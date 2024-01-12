Children’s Gasparilla guide: Here’s what to know before you go

article

It’s that time of year when pirates pillage, plunder and take over the city.

Gasparilla has been a staple in the Tampa community since 1904 and began as a way to promote the city's May Day parade.

In 1947, Children's Gasparilla became a part of the festivities and pint-sized pirates will kick-off Gasparilla season on Saturday, January 20.

Children’s Gasparilla

January 20, 2024

12-7:30 p.m.

The Children’s Gasparilla parade will start at 4 p.m., but activities begin at noon and run until 7:30 p.m.

Children’s Gasparilla schedule

12:00-2:00 p.m.: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Rodeo- Bayshore Blvd between Rome and Dakota Ave. (Free to participate, no registration required)

12:00-4:00 p.m.: Gasparilla Air Invasion

2:00-3:00 p.m.: Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll (Pre-registration required)

4:00-6:15 p.m.: Children’s Gasparilla Parade

6:15-7:00 p.m.: Nighttime Gasparilla Air Invasion

7:00-7:30 p.m.: "Piratechnic Finale" Fireworks Show

Where does the Children’s Gasparilla parade go?

More than 125 krewes, marching bands, dance groups, school performance teams and community organizations are participating in the 2024 Children’s Gasparilla Parade. Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will lead the parade and Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso will serve as the community hero.

The parade is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Bayshore Boulevard. It will work its way from Bay to Bay Boulevard north toward Edison Avenue. FOX 13 will be broadcasting and streaming the parade in its entirety.

What roads are closed for the Children’s Gasparilla parade?

Motorists can expect road closures over several days for the Children’s Gasparilla parade.

Friday, January 19, 2024

10 p.m. - Bayshore Blvd. northbound and southbound from Gandy Blvd. to Platt St./Channelside will close

Saturday, January 20, 2024

12:01 a.m.- Bay to Bay Blvd. from Ysabella Ave. to Bayshore Blvd will close.

9 a.m. – One eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Bay to Bay Blvd. from MacDill Ave. to Ysabella Ave. will close to accommodate a pedestrian walkway.

3 p.m. – Eastbound Bay to Bay Blvd. will close at MacDill Ave.

Where can I park for the Children’s Gasparilla celebration?

Pam Iorio Parking Garage, located at S. Florida Ave & Channelside Dr., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tampa Convention Center Garage, located at Tampa St. & Brorein St. Open 24/7

Fort Brooke Garage, located at Whiting St. between Franklin St. & Florida Ave, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Whiting St. Garage, located at N. Morgan St., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Selmon Expressway Downtown parking lots, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

On-street parking meters will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. until midnight.

The free ‘Jolly Roger’ trolley will be running continuously on Jan. 20 and will pick up and drop off event attendees at the intersections of Platt St. and Bayshore Blvd from 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.