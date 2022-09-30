Big Storm Brewing collecting food, chainsaws, other supplies for Lee, Charlotte residents impacted by Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. - For those in the Tampa Bay area who stocked up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian, and have more than what you need, you can donate them.
Big Storm Brewing is collecting items. They're asking people to bring items like chainsaws, tarps, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, clothes, or hygiene products.
Here's what they are asking for:
- Garbage Bags
- Peroxide or anti-mold products
- Bleach
- Bungee cords
- Brushes
- Tarps
- Button cap roof nails
- Plastic Tubs
- Gas cans
- Chainsaws
- Generator
- DampRid
- Socks
- Canned goods
You can drop them off at their two Bay Area locations:
Pasco County taproom
2330 Success Dr. Odessa, FL 33556
Hours of Operation
Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pinellas County taproom
12707 49th St N. Clearwater, FL 33762
Hours of Operation
Monday through Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
The brewery, which also has a location in Cape Coral, is filling up 10,000-gallon jugs of water for folks in Lee and Charlotte counties. The donations will be shipped down there once the roadways are deemed safe.