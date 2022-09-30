Expand / Collapse search

Big Storm Brewing collecting food, chainsaws, other supplies for Lee, Charlotte residents impacted by Ian

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 6:43AM
FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - For those in the Tampa Bay area who stocked up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian, and have more than what you need, you can donate them.

Big Storm Brewing is collecting items. They're asking people to bring items like chainsaws, tarps, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, clothes, or hygiene products.

Here's what they are asking for:

  • Garbage Bags
  • Peroxide or anti-mold products
  • Bleach
  • Bungee cords
  • Brushes
  • Tarps
  • Button cap roof nails
  • Plastic Tubs
  • Gas cans
  • Chainsaws
  • Generator
  • DampRid
  • Socks
  • Canned goods

You can drop them off at their two Bay Area locations:

Pasco County taproom
2330 Success Dr. Odessa, FL 33556

Hours of Operation
Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pinellas County taproom
12707 49th St N. Clearwater, FL 33762

Hours of Operation
Monday through Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 9 p.m.
Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

The brewery, which also has a location in Cape Coral, is filling up 10,000-gallon jugs of water for folks in Lee and Charlotte counties. The donations will be shipped down there once the roadways are deemed safe.