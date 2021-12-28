Big things ahead for the University of South Florida in 2022

University of South Florida Interim President Rhea Law said students have a lot to look forward to in 2022.

First up is a search for a new president. That's happening amid a slew of construction projects on campus, the largest of which is the Judy Genshaft Honors College.

"It will really strengthen our ability to attract the best students in Florida. We're also going to be opening a three-story facility in our research park which will house laboratories, meeting space for innovators and offices for start-up companies, and we're really excited about bringing together creative, entrepreneurial minds under one roof," said Law.

There's a new student wellness center, four times larger than the current student services building.

USF is also celebrating the groundbreaking of its new indoor performance facility for USF athletics, which will open in about a year.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ( )

"We are deeply committed to our athletics and the success of our students," Law said, adding that the 88,000-square-foot facility will be climate controlled, giving nearly 500 student-athletes an ideal environment to train, compete and perform throughout the year.

USF recently announced its intention to build an on-campus football stadium, more details of which Law says will be shared soon.

"The project will enhance not only athletics but the entire university," said Law.

USF is also planning for a new oceanographic science center at the St. Petersburg campus.