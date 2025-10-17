Bigun’s Bar-B-Q burglars busted: Florida woman accused of enlisting boyfriend, son to break into business

The Brief A Hernando County couple was arrested and deputies are still looking for the woman’s son following a burglary at Bigun’s Bar-B-Q. Deputies said Miranda Mousseau, a current employee of the business, enlisted her boyfriend and son to help burglarize it. Mousseau and Michael Bowen were arrested on charges of commercial burglary, a felony.



A Hernando County couple is behind bars and deputies are still looking for the woman’s son following a burglary at Bigun’s Bar-B-Q.

The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, employees at Bigun’s B-B-Q called the agency for help around 5 a.m. on October 8, 2025, after arriving at work to find the business had been burglarized.

Employees told dispatchers that the back door to the business had been entered, and various items had been scattered across the kitchen area. Both a cash register and a safe had been emptied.

Investigators said the incident was captured on the restaurant’s surveillance video. The two suspects were wearing all black and face coverings.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects, one of whom was Miranda Mousseau, a current employee of the business.

Dig deeper:

Detectives said after initially providing conflicting statements, she admitted to her involvement in the burglary when she was brought in for questioning.

Mousseau said she provided details about the business to her boyfriend, Michael Bowen and her son, Mason Salois.

According to the HCSO, Mousseau stated that she drove Bowen and Salois to the business on the night of October 7, 2025, and then picked them up after they committed the burglary.

Mousseau said they split the money taken from the business.

Mousseau and Bowen were arrested on charges of commercial burglary, a felony.

What's next:

Detectives have been unable to locate Salois. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of commercial burglary.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Salois’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830, or if you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.