Criminal charges against man accused of abandoning Trooper the dog during Hurricane Milton dropped

The Brief The case of Trooper the dog drew national attention as the animal was found abandoned during Hurricane Milton. The dog, named for the law enforcement officer who saved him, also inspired a change in Florida State Law. The owner identified in the case was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.



Criminal charges against the suspect who was accused of abandoning Troopers the dog along I-75 during Hurricane Milton evacuations were dropped by the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia was set to appear in court for his pretrial and trial in November, but the court drama is over now that the prosecutor entered the "Nolle Posequi" document. It's a jaw-dropping ending to a criminal case that drew outrage from the community to the point that state law was changed.

The backstory:

The Tampa Bay area was braced for a second hurricane impact as Milton churned towards the Gulf Coast with increasing intensity in October 2024. Evacuation orders were already given and drivers were recommended to stay off of the roads as people were encouraged to shelter indoors for the oncoming storm.

During the chaos, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper clearing I-75 approached the Bruce B. Downs Boulevard area and saw an animal chained to a fence beside the interstate in the already rising water from the increasing hurricane-driven rains.

Troopers rescued a dog found tied to a pole on I-75 near Brice B Downs Blvd. on Wednesday morning. Image is courtesy of FHP.

The FHP trooper was able to save the dog and get him safely into the back of his patrol vehicle, but the case begged the question. Who would abandon a dog during a hurricane?

Following the hurricane and disaster recovery, the animal cruelty case brought that question back to the forefront of local law enforcement.

The owner of the dog was identified, and a warrant was issued for Aldama Garcia for the count of aggravated cruelty to animals. Law enforcement attached Aldama Garcia's driver's license photo to the warrant.

Aldama Garcia was located and arrested on that warrant and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on the single charge. He bonded out shortly after his arrest.

Dig deeper:

At the time, the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office filed information in the case that Aldama Garcia did, "Intentionally commit an act to an animal, or owns or has custody of an animal and fails to act, which resulted in excessive or repeated infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering by being abandoned and unable to escape flood like conditions during impending hurricane…"

The criminal case began to crawl through the court system as Aldama Garcia's criminal defense team waived speedy trial and began to play the shell game that is the criminal justice system.

Giovanny Aldama Garcia mugshot. Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The other side:

The dog that was saved was named "Trooper" in honor of the law enforcement officer who saved his life. He was rehabilitated by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and following the hurricane, he was adopted by a loving family in Leon County.

The incident drew such attention following the natural disaster that the state legislature took on the challenge to change state law to make penalties stiffer in cases like this.

That law, Senate Bill 150 known as "Trooper's Law," was passed and went into effect at the beginning of October.

What they're saying:

When asked about the change in the case, the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office responded that in the deposition process they learned that there was not enough evidence to prove that Aldama Garcia tied the dog to the fence in the rising floodwaters.

Since the basis of the charge was that the dog was not just abandoned, but that he was tied in a place where floodwaters were rising, that charge had to be dropped.

The statement from the SAO admits that the case did stir emotions and encouraged positive change with the new law, but the office could not pursue Aldama Garcia's criminal charges in good faith without this evidence.

What's next:

While the charges against Aldama Garcia were dropped, he did surrender the dog. Trooper the dog, not only has a new home, but it's a new home with a loving family where he is cared for.

The new law means that a similar case could be pursued with a more serious charge as a third degree felony. That is a legacy likely to help law enforcement with cases like this in the future.