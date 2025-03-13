'Bike to Work Ride' highlights Tampa's ambitions as cycling-friendly city

The Brief The City of Tampa held its annual Bike to Work Ride and Rally on Thursday morning. The event celebrates Florida Bike Month, highlighting the city’s expanding network of bike-friendly routes. U.S. Census data shows the number of Floridians biking to work has fallen by 18% in recent years.



Scores of cyclists hit the streets of Tampa on Thursday morning as part of the city's annual Bike to Work Ride and Rally, promoting car-free commutes and healthier lifestyles.

Seven waves of riders, led by local leaders including Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Member Lynn Hurtak, converged on Lykes Gaslight Square Park from starting points within five miles of downtown Tampa.

The event celebrates Florida Bike Month, highlighting the city’s expanding network of bike-friendly routes.

The ride comes as the number of Floridians biking to work has fallen by 18% in recent years, according to U.S. Census data. The event aims to reverse this trend by encouraging residents to leave their cars at home and take advantage of new commuting options.

In January, Tampa announced plans to extend the Green Spine cycle track through the city, along with several quick-build projects designed to support safe, efficient mobility. Thursday’s rally showcased how these improvements make it easier to bike to work from all corners of the city.

Groups left their starting points between 7:15 and 7:25 a.m. from neighborhoods like Seminole Heights, Hyde Park, Davis Islands and Ybor City. Riders arrived downtown around 7:45 a.m., where they were greeted with breakfast and informational displays from mobility organizations.

Castor delivered remarks at 8 a.m., followed by a group photo at 8:15.

"Every day in Tampa is a bike day," Castor said. "And we need to work together to continue to grow the bicycling public."

Organizers encouraged drivers to be cautious of cyclists as they made their way into the downtown area throughout the morning.

