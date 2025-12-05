Bizarre art installation in South Florida depicting Musk, Zuckerberg and Bezos as robot dogs goes viral

A unique art installation in Miami Beach made headlines for its uncanny depiction of prominent figures.

Footage captured by Toby Torrez at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 3, shows tan-colored robot dogs fitted with wax heads of billionaires and artists.

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso were featured in the exhibition, with footage of the display swiftly going viral.

The installation, called Regular Animals and curated by artist Mike Winkelmann, "reinterpreted the legacy of pop portraiture, sculpture, and generative art through the lens of technology," according to Art Basel.

The robot figures were also programmed to poop photographs portraying the worldviews of each character.

According to FOX Business, Art Basel confirmed to Fox News Digital that each edition of the "Regular Animals" robot has sold out, each one for $100,000.