Polk County Sheriff's Office mourns death of deputy sheriff

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputy sheriffs.

What we know:

Deputy Sheriff Terra McKinnon died after a long and courageous battle against breast cancer.

The sheriff's office says she succumbed to an illness that attacked while her immune system was compromised. She was 45 years old.

McKinnon made the commitment to serve her community in 2006 when she became a deputy sheriff. She became a street training instructor and leaves behind a legacy of well-trained and highly motivated public servants.

She became a community-oriented policing deputy and served the last several years at the Dundee Sheriff's Station.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "Please keep Deputy McKinnon's family and her brothers and sisters in green in your prayers. We already miss her — her ever-present smile, her selfless service, and her commitment to our agency and our citizens. We are so grateful we had her for nearly 20 years. Rest in peace, 6224. We love you."

What we don't know:

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.