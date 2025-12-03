Trial against Temple Terrace woman accused in deadly DUI crash begins

The Brief November 18th, 2021, an evening of unwinding at the Tally Ho bar in Temple Terrace led to a night of sorrow for one family and trouble for another. Adriane Blanchett was charged with DUI manslaughter when she drove home and struck a vehicle driven by Ana Rosa Day. Day was killed in the accident, and today, Blanchett was in court as a jury heard the case against her.



Judge Gregory Green greeted the court Wednesday and thanked the jury for being a part of the process. He presided over the DUI manslaughter trial of Adriane Blanchett.

She was charged with driving under the influence and causing the death of Ana Rosa Day in an accident that took place just minutes away from her home.

Adrian Blanchett in court

The backstory:

On November 18, 2021, Adriane Blanchett visited the Tally Ho bar near Temple Terrace at 7 p.m. She left at about 11 p.m. that same evening and began the drive home.

Her neighborhood was just across the street from the bar's location, but she never made it home that night.

According to police records, as Blanchett attempted to make a turn into her subdivision on Raintree Boulevard just after 11 p.m., she struck another vehicle being driven by Ana Rosa Day.

The collision disabled Blanchett's vehicle in the intersection.

Adriane Blanchett's vehicle

Day's vehicle, an SUV, overturned multiple times, ejecting her when it struck a brick wall and pole near the intersection.

Ana Rosa Day's vehicle

Day died from her injuries.

Blanchett was tested for impairment and, based on blood alcohol content (BAC) of .108, she was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

What they're saying:

In court Wednesday, Prosecutor Anna Ismer presented the case against Blanchett. Ismer showed the jury that when Blanchett arrived at the bar, she sat down and ordered a Long Island Iced Tea at 7:02 p.m.

The incident was on surveillance video from the establishment.

Adriane Blanchett at the bar (Spread Hope t-shirt)

Over the course of the evening, Ismer presented the jury with multiple images of Blanchett ordering drink after drink, including at least one shot before finally leaving with a "To Go" cup of what would be her fifth alcoholic beverage of the evening at 10:49 p.m.

Adriane Blanchett at the bar

Ismer pointed out to the jury that Blanchett is seen on video walking out of the establishment and getting into the driver's seat of her car. That image was also shown to the court.

Blanchett's Car

It was then, that Blanchett drove from the parking lot navigating her way along Fowler Avenue towards Raintree Boulevard. It was there, Ismer said, that Blanchett turned into the path of Ana Rosa Day, who was driving with a green light in the opposite direction.

Blanchett's actions while under the influence caused Day's death, stated Ismer.

Victim - Ana Rosa Day

The other side:

Blanchett's defense attorney countered the prosecution's case in his opening argument.

Jason Back, from the Public Defender's Office, stated that the case is a tragedy for certain, but was it criminal? He let that question hang in the air for the jury to decide.

He spoke about expert testimony, science and all the video that the prosecution was going to bring. But, he wanted the jury to know, that they, the jury, must decide whether Blanchett's actions were criminal, or if this was just a tragic accident.

He showed the intersection involved.

Fowler Avenue and Raintree Boulevard

Back stated that the victim's speed, the conditions on that evening and the status of the light all come into play.

It is possible that Day was speeding and ran the light at "yellow" as Blanchett was turning. A tragic outcome for sure, but he called it an accident, not a criminal act.

What's next:

The case continued throughout the day with witnesses and experts for the prosecution speaking about the time stamps on the video and the collection of all the evidence involved. Both sides are expected to wrap up their cases on Thursday.