Black bear spotted twice in Pinellas County has yet to be caught; recent sighting closes Phillipe Park

Pinellas County officials said Phillippe Park will be closed Tuesday after a black bear – which was also spotted at a Clearwater neighborhood over the weekend – was seen roaming the area.

The bear was seen early Tuesday morning at the Safety Harbor park, according to a Facebook post. Officials said they are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to determine the next steps.

Clearwater police said it was the same bear spotted on home surveillance video near Curlew Road and Countryside Boulevard on Saturday. They said it made its way south near the Countryside Recreation Center and Misty Springs condos.

However, by the time officers arrived, they said they couldn't find it.

Philippe Park is located at 2525 Philippe Pkwy in Safety Harbor. County officials are asking residents to avoid the area.