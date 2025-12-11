Blanket giveaway helps Tampa Bay families stay warm this holiday season

The Brief Families in need lined up outside Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa for blankets and free food. More than 2,000 blankets were distributed across 34 Florida counties on Thursday. AdventHealth Centra Care says this outreach provides warmth, relief and connection this holiday season.



This holiday season, cooler nights and rising costs are hitting families throughout the Tampa Bay area.

Dozens of people lined up outside Metropolitan Ministries on Thursday night, with families in need seeking a helping hand this holiday season.

Why you should care:

Among them was Jackie Caron, a mother of four, who said making ends meet has become increasingly difficult.

"It’s been hard paying the bills and once you pay the bills, you must put the food on the table," she said. "Rent’s going up and everything’s just going up. Car insurance is crazy."

Volunteers handed out colorful blankets along with boxes filled with free food. Offering relief to families struggling during the holiday season.

Caron showed off her new blanket as she described what it meant to her.

"I love these colors and that’ll keep me warm tonight with my kittens," she said. "Me and the kittens are going to be clinging on to the blankets."

What they're saying:

Organizers say the blankets are a reminder of a caring, compassionate community coming together to help those in need.

Brooke Hartman, the director of operations for AdventHealth Centra Care, says this initiative is reaching families far beyond Tampa.

"Across 34 different counties within Florida, we’ve given out over 2,000 blankets today," she said. "It’s a very rewarding opportunity to give back to the community."

Care Blankets, through the help of AdventHealth Centra Care, organized the months-long effort.

By the numbers:

With more than 12.3% of Florida’s population living below the poverty line, organizers added that the need is high during the holiday season.

Volunteers said they’re helping families fight off financial hardship while also addressing the loneliness that often intensifies this time of year.

"Seeing the smile, just seeing the relief and joy on their faces, it’s beautiful," Hartman said. "It really warms your heart this time of the year."

Despite a difficult year for her family, Caron says gratitude remains front and center.

"We need to be grateful these people are here to help us," she concluded. "We need to be thankful and tell them they’re appreciated."