Polk County deputies bust 3 accused of giving kids counterfeit money to spend at Lakeland businesses

A string of purchases made with counterfeit money in Polk County have been linked to three adults accused of giving children fake cash to buy items at Lakeland businesses.

The backstory:

On December 6, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of counterfeit bills being passed at two local businesses in the same shopping plaza in south Lakeland.

A witness said they saw the suspect leaving in a gray Kia SUV.

Jean Armand, 32, of Tampa, was identified as the suspect and arrested.

During an interview with detectives, Armand claimed he got the counterfeit bills from his friends, 25-year-old Quinece Staton-Langley and 24-year-old Beyonce Bettyce Staton, in Mulberry.

Deputies said they spotted the gray Kia SUV at US 98 and Lyle Parkway in Bartow on December 7 and pulled it over.

According to PCSO, Staton, Staton-Langley and two children were inside the vehicle.

Deputies said one of the children had a counterfeit $20 bill and a receipt for a Mulberry Taco Bell from earlier that day.

Staton had $400 in currency (ones, fives, and tens), while Staton-Langley had $100 on her (ones, fives, and tens), according to PCSO.

Investigators said counterfeit $20 bills were used by a child at a Dollar General store earlier on December 7 and the child with Staton and Staton-Langley matched the description.

Dig deeper:

A deputy who went to the Mulberry Taco Bell said that the same child used a counterfeit $20 bill to make a small purchase and received change.

The same child also made a small purchase that same morning at a nearby pizza restaurant using a fake $20 bill, and received change there as well, according to PCSO.

During an interview, the child told investigators that Staton and Staton-Langley gave the kids $20 bills and instructed them to go into stores and buy something, then bring the change back to them.

Staton and Staton-Langley both denied the allegations against them and claimed they visited multiple businesses seeking employment.

Staton and Staton-Langley were arrested, and both were charged with scheme to defraud, petit theft, uttering forged bills, conspiracy to commit fraud, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Armand was charged with scheme to defraud, petit theft, and uttering forged bills.

He is also being held on a Hillsborough County warrant for FTA operating an unregistered vehicle and FTA for driving without a license.