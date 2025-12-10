5 indicted in firearm trafficking ring after more than 100 Florida guns smuggled into Canada

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Federal officials announced the indictment of five men on charges tied to a firearms trafficking conspiracy that smuggled more than 100 weapons from Tampa and other parts of Florida into Canada. Investigators say some of the guns were linked to homicides, shootings and clandestine drug labs. The five criminals were indicted on charges of conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking and dealing firearms without a license.



Timeline:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, from October 2023 to June 2024, Tyler Corbin, 25, Edward Noel, 26, Omar Singateth, 24, Arif Jhuman, 39, and Alfredo Santana, 32, were involved in the trafficking of weapons to a transnational criminal organization operating in the U.S. and Canada.

What we know:

Officials say at least 29 of the firearms seized in the investigation were linked to crimes in Canada, including three homicides. One of the homicides involved a weapon that had been purchased approximately a month earlier by Corbin in Tampa, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Investigators believe the profit motive was significant. Firearms purchased in the U.S. sell on the black market in Canada for significant profit.

Corbin, a Tampa resident with Canadian citizenship, was a purchaser and supplier of the weapons. He was arrested in Tampa on Dec. 8.

Santana, a U.S. citizen, trafficked the weapons during the operation. He was arrested on Dec. 4 in Miami.

Noel, a Canadian citizen, was also a purchaser and supplier of the weapons. He is currently in custody in Canada.

Singateth, a Canadian citizen, is also now in custody in Canada.

Jhuman, a Canadian citizen, is a fugitive still on the run. He is wanted for several charges in Canada.

The five criminals were indicted on charges of conspiracy to traffic firearms, firearms trafficking and dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Additionally, Corbin was indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, which included fentanyl.

What we don't know:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the ATF have not released specific details about the transnational criminal organization under investigation.