Blind man rescued from water’s edge in Venice after getting stuck: VFR
VENICE, Fla. - First responders rescued a blind man who got stuck near the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
According to Venice Fire Rescue, crews went to the Historic Venice Train Depot at the Intracoastal Waterway around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
They found a blind man on the rocks of the ICW embankment, where first responders say he climbed down and got stuck.
Courtesy: Venice Fire Rescue
First responders say more units were called to the scene to begin rope-op procedures due to the steep incline and not wanting to cause the patient more harm. They added that this insured the safest possible care in getting the man up the steep rocky incline.
The man was taken to SMH-Venice for treatment.
What we don't know:
It is unclear why the man walked down to the water’s edge.
The man’s condition has also not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by Venice Fire Rescue.
