Florida suspects accused of creating counterfeit money hid bills in a Bible: MCSO

An eagle-eyed grocery store clerk in Florida helped bust an organized counterfeit currency scheme, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Deputies say the four suspects split up and used counterfeit $100 bills to make small purchases at no fewer than nine different stores in Martin County, defrauding businesses and circulating fake currency throughout the area.

When one of the suspects tried to use one of the counterfeit bills at a grocery store, investigators say a clerk spotted the fake money and alerted their manager, who called the sheriff’s office.

Wessly Aurelio Cuyuch, 31, ONeill Aubrin, 34, and Ali E. Martinez-Conde, 34, all of Broward County, were located and arrested.

A pregnant woman was also located and taken into custody, but she ended up going into labor and was taken to an area hospital. A warrant for her arrest is forthcoming.

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, detectives seized thousands of dollars in counterfeit $100 bills hidden inside the suspects’ vehicle, including 13 fake bills stuffed inside a Bible found in the glove box.

Investigators say the counterfeit bills were originally legitimate $10 bills that had been bleached and reprinted to appear as $100 bills. At the same time, the altered bills looked authentic and could pass a quick inspection.

Counterfeit detection pens were also ineffective because the paper stock was authentic U.S. currency — only the printed denomination had been fraudulently altered.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they received one of the counterfeit $100 bills is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

