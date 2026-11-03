Blind suspect opens fire at Brooksville apartment, striking 1 following argument: HCSO

The Brief Hernando County deputies went to an apartment shooting near the courthouse after a wounded man dialed 911. Investigators identified the suspected shooter in custody as legally blind following an argument that escalated into gunfire. Deputies locked down the complex within minutes and confirmed that all participants were known to one another.



A daytime dispute outside downtown Brooksville apartments turned violent when a man shot an acquaintance and hit a nearby vehicle before deputies took him into custody, according to authorities.

Downtown Brooksville shooting investigation

What we know:

A fight between acquaintances escalated into gunfire at the St. Teresa Apartments, just south of the courthouse in downtown Brooksville, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Deputies quickly locked down the apartment complex and accounted for everyone involved within minutes of the incident.

Nienhuis said the dispute possibly started over a speaker before gunfire erupted, striking a person and a nearby vehicle multiple times.

The victim called 911 from a few blocks away and initially told dispatchers they did not know where the gunfire originated, according to investigators.

Deputies later confirmed the gunfire took place at the apartment complex and noted the attack was not random.

Hernando County suspect details

What they're saying:

Nienhuis pointed out that the shooting could have been significantly worse because the gunman was blind.

"The person we have in custody, the person of interest, the suspect in this case, is actually blind, the one who did the shooting, so it is really fortunate that there weren't more injuries," Nienhuis said.

Unreleased case findings

What we don't know:

Deputies have not publicly named the suspect or the victim, and the exact medical condition of the person shot has not been released.

Authorities have not announced the specific formal charges filed against the suspect taken into custody.