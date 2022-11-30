Blown transformer causes power outage in part of downtown Tampa

Tampa police are on traffic control in the downtown area after a power outage occurred along South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue.

According to police, the outage is due to a blown transformer.

Tampa Electric workers are at the scene trying to restore power.

There is no word yet on when electricity will be restored.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.