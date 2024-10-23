Boars Head ham from Tampa Bay Area Publix at the center of wrongful death suit

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Boars Head’s legal challenges worsened on Wednesday as a new wrongful death suit was brought against the company.

The family of Otis Adams, Jr., a 79-year-old Sarasota man who died from complications from listeriosis, meningitis, and sepsis in May of 2024, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boars Head and Publix Supermarkets.

The lawsuit claims that Boars Head Tavern Ham and Yellow American Cheese purchased at a Brooksville Publix contained listeria, which led to his death.

In late July, Boars Head recalled its Liverwurst and nine other products because of a potential listeria outbreak at a production center in Maryland. Since then, it has expanded its recall to more than 40 products and permanently shut down the Maryland-based production center.

This latest lawsuit is the first that claims a Boars Head deli meat other than liverwurst was contaminated.

