Listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head is the largest in years, Tampa doctors say

The CDC confirms that there have been 57 cases and nine deaths linked to a listeria outbreak across the United States. Several cases and one death have been reported in Florida.

Doctors say this is the largest listeria outbreak in years.

"We haven't seen an outbreak of this size since 2011," AdventHealth Tampa’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Ross said.

RELATED: 9 people now dead from listeria outbreak tied to Boar's Head deli meats

The CDC says the 57 cases of listeria have been reported across 18 states.

"The last two largest, deadliest foodborne outbreaks in the United States were both caused by listeria," USF College of Public Health Associate Professor Dr. Jill Roberts said.

The CDC has traced this listeria outbreak to Boar’s Head deli meat, specifically Boar’s Head brand liverwurst.

Some of the recalled Boar’s Head product labels are pictured in provided images. (Credit: USDA)

"It seems like because this has spread nationwide, the meat product was actually contaminated at the producer site," Roberts said. "And so, it started off there. Then it went out to various different places."

The USDA announced a recall of 71 products, produced between May 10 and July 29.

The list of recalled products mainly includes Boar’s Head deli meat and some Old Country products.

"My biggest concern is deli meat is ready to eat. Right?" Roberts said. "And so, if we're just picking up deli meat, we eat it. There's no further preparation. If the bacteria is already there and it's known to be a dangerous bacteria."

Doctors in Tampa say the symptoms of listeria can often be similar to those of the flu or COVID.

However, they say there are some more serious symptoms that can become life-threatening.

ALSO: Boar’s Head plant linked to deadly outbreak had ‘meat overspray’ on walls, ceiling, records show

"If you start getting a stiff neck or any headaches or confusion, obviously, or seizures," Ross said. "But, you know, we have to have a heightened awareness that this could be something very serious."

Dr. Ross says it could take up to 10 weeks for someone to show symptoms.

Doctors say the products you see on the shelves now should be safe.

"You really need to wash your refrigerator thoroughly, and you need to make sure any containers that had that deli meat in it are washed thoroughly," Ross said.

FOX 13 reached out to the Florida Department of Health to determine which counties in Florida reported confirmed cases of listeria and a death.

"The next thing that's going to be most important is that the company does a follow through on how did it get there, how did it actually get into the product, and how did it go out on the market without being detected?" Roberts said.

You can find more information about the recalled products here.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: