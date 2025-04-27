Boating incident in Clearwater Pass hospitalizes two people: CFR

The Brief A boating incident in Clearwater Pass hospitalized two people on Sunday morning, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue. First-responders say that the two people have non-life-threatening injuries. Other boaters brought the two injured people to Seminole Docks.



Two people were hospitalized after a boating incident on Sunday morning in Clearwater Pass, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

The incident happened west of the Opal Sands at around 5 a.m.

What we know:

Other boaters brought the two injured people to Seminole Docks.

First-responders say that the two people have non-life-threatening injuries.

The other people on the boat were not injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not announced what caused the incident or how the two people were injured.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

