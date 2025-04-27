Boating incident in Clearwater Pass hospitalizes two people: CFR
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized after a boating incident on Sunday morning in Clearwater Pass, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue.
The incident happened west of the Opal Sands at around 5 a.m.
What we know:
Other boaters brought the two injured people to Seminole Docks.
First-responders say that the two people have non-life-threatening injuries.
READ: Florida former Disney employee sentenced to 3 years for hacking menus, changing allergen info: Officials
The other people on the boat were not injured.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not announced what caused the incident or how the two people were injured.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Clearwater Fire & Rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter