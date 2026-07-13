Bobby Jones Nature Park: City unveils first phase upgrades

The Brief Sarasota’s Bobby Jones Nature Park has officially unveiled its Phase 1 upgrades, featuring new wildlife viewing areas and thousands of native plants. $1.7 million in park impact fees was used on phase 1 and will be used for phase 2 of the 110-acre environmental landmark. Design work is currently underway for Phase 2, which will eventually add a pavilion, boardwalks, and scenic overlooks to the site.



The Bobby Jones Nature Park in Sarasota is reaching a new milestone in conservation as city officials open the first stage of the environmental restoration project. This transformation of the historic local golf club property marks the culmination of nearly a decade of planning and community effort to protect the area for future generations.

Bobby Jones Nature Park improvements

What we know:

The city officially unveiled the improvements showcasing the results of the initial construction phase. This project involved planting more than 200 native palms and trees along with 18,000 grasses and hedges, according to the city’s parks and recreation department.

Crews also completed upgrades to the existing trail system to improve access for visitors. These improvements aim to restore the land to its original ecosystem while providing the public with a dedicated space for recreation.

Environmental impact and sustainability

Why you should care:

The park serves a critical role in the region's water management. Stormwater from as far away as the University Town Center collects on the property before flowing toward Phillippi Creek and eventually into the bay.

"All of the storm water from UTC here collects and flows through here to go to Phillippi creek and ultimately to the bay," said Christine Johnson, president of Big Waters Land Trust. "So, by slowing it down on this property, by making nature actually pull out those nutrients instead of pulling them out and dumping them into Phillippi creek and the Bay, we are making this ecosystem back to what it was."

Dig deeper:

The Sarasota city commission voted to protect the Bobby Jones Golf Club property's 261-acre site in 2022 by establishing a conservation easement with the Big Waters Land Trust. The park is made up of 110 acres and the project is already proving popular with residents, according to Jerry Fogle, the city’s parks and recreation director.

"It’s amazing when I see so many people smiling and enjoying this," Fogle said. "It’s amazing that we are able to do something for the environment as a whole, also for our wildlife. I take pride and joy that we are able to do these types of projects."

Fogle noted the health benefits of the new park as well: "The nature park is something that everyone can enjoy, it not only helps de-stress, so if you’re having a hustle and bustle, come out and walk through it. Your blood pressure and heart rate will go so much down. It’s a relaxing place to be. And it’s incredible for the environment and wildlife."

Future funding and timelines

What's next:

While design for Phase 2 — which will feature a pavilion and boardwalk — is currently in progress, Fogle said the city hopes to break ground on phase 2 early 2027. Additionally, the Big Waters Land Trust is still working to raise $3.5 million to move forward with a third phase of the project.

This future work is intended to include specific areas for bird watchers. The Sarasota Audubon Society identified 76 different species on the site.

"We are so grateful," Johnson said. "We are so happy and excited. This has been years, almost a decade in a making."