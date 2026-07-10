Son shot, killed father in murder-suicide near Largo: PCSO

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The Brief A shooting near Largo has been identified as a murder-suicide involving a father and son, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found a 27-year-old man dead from a self-inflicted wound and a 55-year-old man shot inside a home in the Ridgecrest neighborhood. Investigators confirmed the son was visiting the area from Ohio and had been dealing with ongoing mental health struggles.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people involved in a deadly shooting Thursday night near Largo that investigators now say was a murder-suicide involving a father and son.

Pinellas County murder-suicide

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home in the 12600 block of 132nd Avenue North in the Ridgecrest neighborhood at about 10:18 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Parth Patel, 27, dead from what investigators said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies also found Hitesh Patel, 55, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died, PCSO said.

Deadly shooting details

Dig deeper:

Through their investigation, detectives learned Hitesh Patel and Parth Patel were father and son.

According to PCSO, Parth Patel was visiting the Largo area from Dublin, Ohio, and had been experiencing some mental health struggles.

Investigators said Hitesh Patel made a comment to his son that led Parth Patel to shoot him before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff's office said next of kin was notified.

Investigation continues

What's next:

PCSO continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder-suicide.