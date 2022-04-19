Boca Ciega High graduate makes history as first Black male named salutatorian

Jeremiah Daniels, IV may technically be the second in his class, but he made history as the first African American male to be named salutatorian at Boca Ciega High School.

His mother, Brittney Daniels says it's something that he always wanted to do.

"He told his father and I four years ago that he wanted to be the salutatorian and we knew that he could achieve, it in the end. For him to work at it, year after year, straight As, since third grade," Daniels said.

Jeremiah always had a propensity to learn.

"He's very academically inclined. As a kindergartner, he taught himself how to get on a laptop, get on a computer and go onto programs by himself," said Daniels.

Jeremiah says his teachers helped inspire him to learn.

"I would say the teachers, for sure, that definitely challenged me on the challenges itself, like learning something new and being able to say, ‘I can understand it,’ and actually being able to use it and apply it to different situations," Jeremy said.

He has a message for his peers.

"Don't let obstacles stop being a way and just continue to grow and push through," said Jeremiah.

Pushing through has helped him make history.

"I'm just glad for the opportunity to be able to create Black history and be a part of something bigger," he said.

It's history that he created with hard work and a commitment to excellence. Jeremiah will be going to the Florida State University this fall to major in computer engineering.

