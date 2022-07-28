Body found at St. Petersburg marina
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after a body was discovered at a downtown marina.
Officers said a man's body was found around 9:21 p.m. Wednesday in the Harborage Marina, located near the Albert Whitted Airport.
A rescue team responded and recovered the body.
The body was taken to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office.
There is no word yet on a possible manner of death.