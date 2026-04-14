Palm Harbor Walmart dog fight injures 3 employees, 2 others: PCSO

The Brief Five people suffered minor injuries following a dog fight at the Palm Harbor Walmart on Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were told that the dog fight involved a terrier mix and a chihuahua mix. The two dogs were not service animals, according to PCSO.



Five people suffered minor injuries following a dog fight at the Palm Harbor Walmart on Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after 12:45 p.m. at the Walmart located at 35404 US 19 North.

Deputies said they were called to the retail store to investigate a report of two dogs fighting inside.

According to PCSO, three employees and the two dog owners sustained minor injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital for high blood pressure, according to investigators.

Deputies were told that the dog fight involved a terrier mix and a chihuahua mix, but Animal Control is working to confirm those details.

The two dogs were not service animals, according to PCSO.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two dogs involved in the fight have not been revealed.

It is also unclear what caused the fight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.