Missing Florida teen found in sex offender’s closet in Polk County: Sheriff

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The Brief A missing teenage girl has been recovered, and a registered sex offender has been arrested after the runaway was discovered in a sex offender’s closet in Polk County. Alexis Diaz-Toledo was arrested and is facing several charges. Diaz-Toledo has been a registered sex offender since his conviction in 2014 for lewd, lascivious battery on a victim between 12-15 years old.



A missing teenage girl has been recovered, and a registered sex offender has been arrested after she was discovered in a sex offender’s closet in Polk County.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the agency was contacted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Monday because investigators believed a runaway teen was with a man in Dundee.

Polk County detectives went to 30-year-old Alexis Diaz-Toledo’s home to look for the missing 17-year-old girl.

Diaz-Toledo, according to investigators, denied knowing where the teen was and said he had not seen her for a few days.

Detectives said he initially refused to let them into his home.

Dig deeper:

However, investigators said they determined that Diaz-Toledo violated the terms of his sexual offender registration by not reporting two vehicles being kept at his home.

When detectives eventually searched Diaz-Toledo’s home, they said they found the missing teen hiding in his closet.

The teen was returned home and Diaz Toledo was arrested and charged with:

Sex offender fail to comply with registration requirements

Interfering with custody of a minor

Sheltering a minor without notifying parent

False information to LEO in a missing person investigation

The backstory:

Diaz-Toledo has been a registered sex offender since his conviction in 2014 for lewd, lascivious battery on a victim between 12-15 years old.