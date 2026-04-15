Florida redistricting battle heats up as DeSantis warns lawmakers: ‘It will happen one way or another’

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida lawmakers will move forward with redrawing congressional maps during a special session. The timeline remains uncertain as legislative leaders have not released proposals and budget negotiations continue. The push comes ahead of a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision that could reshape how districts are drawn nationwide.



Florida’s looming redistricting fight is intensifying, with Gov. Ron DeSantis signaling a congressional map overhaul is coming soon even as key details remain unresolved.

Speaking Tuesday in Tallahassee, DeSantis said lawmakers will take up redistricting during an upcoming special session, brushing aside concerns about timing and process.

"Ultimately, they’re going to have to consider maps," DeSantis said. "We can pass judgment on it… we worked on a map last time; we can do it again."

What we know:

The special session is scheduled to begin April 20, though DeSantis acknowledged the timing could shift slightly as House and Senate leaders continue negotiating the state budget.

Still, he made clear the process wouldn’t be delayed for long.

"You can’t really push it very far," DeSantis said. "You gotta get it done probably within the next couple of weeks… it will be done one way or another."

Lawmakers have not yet released any proposed maps, and legislative leaders appear to be waiting on the governor to make the first move.

The Push for Redistricting

The mid-decade redistricting effort comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs a case that could limit how race is considered when drawing congressional districts under the Voting Rights Act.

Even without a ruling, DeSantis has argued Florida should act now.

"I’m very confident that if there is a map that is consistent with what that opinion will eventually say, that it’s going to be a map that is going to be upheld going forward," he said previously.

DeSantis has also pointed to Florida’s rapid population growth, arguing current district lines no longer reflect the state’s changing demographics.

Why you should care:

Florida is a major player in the national redistricting fight ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Republicans currently hold 20 of the state’s 28 congressional seats. Any redraw is expected to focus on Democratic-leaning areas, including Orlando, Tampa and South Florida.

Democrats warn the effort could shift the balance of power.

"It’s really just a blatant attempt to rig Congressional maps, in order for Republicans to cling to power," said state Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Even among Republicans, some lawmakers are weighing the political risks and the likelihood of legal challenges.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear what a new map would look like, when exactly lawmakers will take it up, or how far changes could go.

With no proposal released and pressure building on both sides, Florida’s redistricting fight is shaping up to be a high-stakes battle with potential ripple effects nationwide.