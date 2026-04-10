Man accused of sexual battery at a Pinellas Park massage parlor arrested

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The Brief A man accused of sexual battery at a Pinellas Park massage parlor has been arrested. Police said Adreon Grant was arrested after crashing a vehicle into a tree. He was charged with sexual battery and tampering with a witness.



The search for a man accused of sexual battery at a Pinellas Park massage parlor ended when officers said the suspect crashed a vehicle into a tree.

What we know:

Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department went to Pure & Wellness Spa on Thursday around 9 p.m. for a reported sexual battery.

Police stated that the suspect entered the massage parlor and requested a massage.

During the massage, police said the suspect sexually battered the victim and removed items he believed could be used to identify him.

He also tried to keep the victim from calling 911 before taking off in a vehicle, according to PPPD.

Dig deeper:

While detectives were investigating, the suspect, identified as Adreon Grant, drove past the business more than six hours later.

As officers tried to pull the vehicle over, they said he crashed into a tree.

Police said Grant, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested.

He was charged with sexual battery and tampering with a witness.