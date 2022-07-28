St. Petersburg leaders to receive report on reoccurring odor in Childs Park neighborhood

article

The St. Pete City Council is set to receive a 167-page report that addresses an odor in the Childs Park neighborhood that residents have been smelling for years.

It's a top issue for the majority-Black neighborhood. Residents in the area have complained about the smell for years. The report already focuses on the concern of the concentration of industrial buildings next to homes with "minimal resources" spent on monitoring air quality.

"However, the preliminary data does not conclusively demonstrate that the existing industries are emitting pollutants at levels that are harmful to health," according to the city's agenda for Thursday's meeting. "Some neighbors report that their daily life has been impacted by objectionable odors coming from the area of industrial businesses,"

The report doesn't address any major solutions yet.

READ: Shore Acres opens revitalized rec center to public

It's suggesting more investigation into the issue.