Expand / Collapse search

Body found floating in water at Cypress Point Park, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the water at Cypress Point Park Friday afternoon. 

Police say the discovery was made shortly before 4 p.m. at the park located at 5620 W. Cypress Street in Tampa. 

Police have released few details and have not said if the body is of a man or a woman.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates. 
 