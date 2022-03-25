Body found floating in water at Cypress Point Park, police say

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the water at Cypress Point Park Friday afternoon.

Police say the discovery was made shortly before 4 p.m. at the park located at 5620 W. Cypress Street in Tampa.

Police have released few details and have not said if the body is of a man or a woman.

