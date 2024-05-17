Clearwater gas station robbery leads to 2 arrests within minutes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two men are facing felony charges after Clearwater police say officers caught the pair within minutes of robbing a gas station.

According to investigators, Jefferey Brooks, 36, walked into On the Fly off Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Friday, wearing a mask and a hoodie while armed with a knife.

After getting cash from the clerk, police say Brooks jumped into a pickup truck driven by James Stewart, 33. An officer responding to the scene quickly pulled the truck over and arrested both men within minutes, saying Brooks ran away but was caught a short time later.

Brooks faces armed robbery and resisting arrest charges, while Stewart is charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and possession of cocaine.

