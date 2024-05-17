Tampa man accused of raping woman after breaking into her home

Neighbors in a Seminole Heights community were disgusted Friday, learning about the arrest of a man accused of sexually battering a woman in her 60s.

Tampa police said Jordan Davis, 28, broke into a home in the area of Nebraska Avenue and Ellicott Street at a little after 11 p.m. on May 10. According to the arrest affidavit, Davis found a woman who was at least 60 years old lying in bed. The report indicates he placed a pillow over her face and sexually battered her.

He didn't get far after he left the home. Police said the woman immediately called 911 after getting a good look at Davis.

"She displayed extreme courage in, after this traumatic ordeal, being able to call us, give us such a good description that we could immediately find this person and get them off of the streets," said Jonee Lewis, a Tampa Police spokesperson.

Investigators said this isn't the first time Davis has targeted a home in this community. He was arrested in February 2023 after a woman caught him peering through her window for almost 20 minutes.

"He needs to be in a facility where he is not going to do this to somebody else," Rachel Cronin, the victim in that incident, said at the time. "If [my door] was unlocked, what would he have done next after watching a woman by herself in her home?"

Police and neighbors hope this latest incident will be Davis' last.

"We don't want anything like this to happen to another person in our community," Lewis said.

"My sympathies go out to her and my deepest heartfelt sympathies," said Manuel Fernandez, who lives nearby. "I'm so sorry that this happened. It's a serious tragedy."

Davis is charged with sexual battery and burglary following his arrest last week.

