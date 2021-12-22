Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Hillsborough River behind vacant home; Tampa police investigating

By Fox 13 News staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Hillsborough River Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 911 dispatchers received a call around 11:30 a.m. from a neighbor saying they saw a body in the river in the 4800 block of River Hills Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man's body in the water behind a vacant home.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.