Body found in Hillsborough River behind vacant home; Tampa police investigating
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Hillsborough River Wednesday morning.
Investigators say 911 dispatchers received a call around 11:30 a.m. from a neighbor saying they saw a body in the river in the 4800 block of River Hills Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man's body in the water behind a vacant home.
No other information was immediately available.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.