Body found near Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa
Photo: View from SkyFOX showing police cruisers off Courtney Campbell Causeway where body was found.

TAMPA, Fla. - A body was found floating in the bay near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Tampa police said they received a 911 call around 6:35 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the south side of the bridge, where they found the body of a man in the water.

Officials said they are still investigating what led up to the discovery of the body, as well as the manner of death.

