Body found near Courtney Campbell Causeway, police say

A body was found floating in the bay near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Tampa police said they received a 911 call around 6:35 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the south side of the bridge, where they found the body of a man in the water.

Officials said they are still investigating what led up to the discovery of the body, as well as the manner of death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.