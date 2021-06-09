Expand / Collapse search

Body found near fire at Sunshine Skyway Bridge rest stop

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department says a body was found around 8 p.m. on the rest area of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. 

Officers responded to help fire rescue crews battling a fire near the rest area on the Pinellas County side of the bridge. 

When the fire was extinguished, investigators say the body was discovered. 

Further details were not released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 