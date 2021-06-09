Body found near fire at Sunshine Skyway Bridge rest stop

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department says a body was found around 8 p.m. on the rest area of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Officers responded to help fire rescue crews battling a fire near the rest area on the Pinellas County side of the bridge.

When the fire was extinguished, investigators say the body was discovered.

Further details were not released.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

