Body found near stolen, abandoned vehicle in Tampa, police say

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after they say a man’s body was located early Saturday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. 53rd St. shortly after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter call.

Officers arriving on the scene found the deceased man’s body lying next to a dark-colored pick-up truck.

Police say there was a second vehicle left running and abandoned on the east side of N. 53rd St. that was later determined to be stolen.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

