Investigators trying to identify body found in vacant lot in Tampa

The Brief A death investigation is underway after a body was found Friday afternoon in a vacant lot off of 39th Street in Tampa, according to officers. The identity of the person is unknown by police, and detectives are in the process of trying to identify the victim, so they can notify next of kin. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.



A death investigation is underway after a body was found Friday afternoon in a vacant lot off of 39th Street in Tampa, according to officers.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of North 39th Street at around 1:30 p.m. That's when, they said, they found the body.

READ: Bones, including portion of a skull, found in duffel bag at TPA: CBP

The identity of the person is unknown by police, and detectives are in the process of trying to identify the victim, so they can notify next of kin.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the person died or if the death is being considered suspicious. The official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

What you can do:

This is an active investigation, and detectives are gathering evidence in the case. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.