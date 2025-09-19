Expand / Collapse search

Bones, including portion of a skull, found in duffel bag at TPA: CBP

Published  September 19, 2025 11:16am EDT
Tampa
The Brief

    • A traveler at Tampa International Airport is accused of having what looked like human remains, including a portion of a skull, inside a duffel bag.
    • According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the traveler claimed the items were for rituals, but due to serious health risks, the items were seized and destroyed.
    • It is unclear where the traveler was going or coming from.

TAMPA, Fla. - A traveler at Tampa International Airport is accused of having what looked like human remains, including a portion of a skull, inside a duffel bag.

What we know:

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel, CPB agriculture specialists uncovered prohibited plants, undeclared cigars and a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing the bones among the traveler’s items.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, Martel shared that the traveler claimed the items were for rituals, but due to serious health risks, the items were seized and destroyed.

"At CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we’ll always have a bone to pick," Martel's post stated. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the traveler was going or coming from.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel.

