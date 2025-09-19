Bones, including portion of a skull, found in duffel bag at TPA: CBP
TAMPA, Fla. - A traveler at Tampa International Airport is accused of having what looked like human remains, including a portion of a skull, inside a duffel bag.
What we know:
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel, CPB agriculture specialists uncovered prohibited plants, undeclared cigars and a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing the bones among the traveler’s items.
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
What they're saying:
In a post on social media, Martel shared that the traveler claimed the items were for rituals, but due to serious health risks, the items were seized and destroyed.
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
"At CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we’ll always have a bone to pick," Martel's post stated.
What we don't know:
It is unclear where the traveler was going or coming from.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Carlos C. Martel.