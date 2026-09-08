Body found floating in water near St. Pete Pier, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A body was found floating in the water near the St. Pete Pier Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
St. Pete Pier body found
What we know:
Police say a body was spotted in the water near the pier shortly before 2 p.m.
SPPD Marine Patrol recovered the body of a man and brought him to the marina.
The investigation remains ongoing.
St. Pete police investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities are working to identify the man. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.