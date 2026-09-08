Body found floating in water near St. Pete Pier, police say

The Brief Marine patrol officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department recovered the body of a man from the water near the St. Pete Pier Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a body floating near the pier. Authorities brought the victim to a local marina while the medical examiner works to determine the exact cause of death.



A body was found floating in the water near the St. Pete Pier Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Pete Pier body found

What we know:

Police say a body was spotted in the water near the pier shortly before 2 p.m.

SPPD Marine Patrol recovered the body of a man and brought him to the marina.

The investigation remains ongoing.

St. Pete police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities are working to identify the man. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.