Atlantic remains quiet, could enter record territory for latest first hurricane

The Brief The Atlantic hurricane season remains unusually quiet due to strong wind shear and Saharan dust limiting tropical development. Forecasters say the lack of tropical activity could push the Atlantic toward a record for the latest first hurricane in the satellite era. Hurricane Lowell is approaching Hawaii as a Category 2 storm, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall to Kauai.



The Atlantic hurricane season is approaching its traditional peak, but forecasters are watching an unusually quiet stretch with no tropical development expected over the next seven days.

Atlantic hurricane season forecast

What we know:

A combination of Saharan dust and strong wind shear associated with El Niño is helping keep the Atlantic unfavorable for tropical development.

If the quiet pattern continues, it could push the Atlantic into record territory for the latest first hurricane of the satellite era.

Atlantic hurricane record tracking

By the numbers:

The latest a hurricane has formed in the Atlantic during the satellite era is Sept. 11, according to historical records. If no hurricane develops before then, that record could be broken.

There have also been years before the satellite era when no hurricanes were documented. In 1907 and 1914, no hurricanes were recorded, although forecasters caution that storms could have gone undetected if they did not make landfall or encounter a ship.

The lack of activity is unusual, but it is not necessarily a sign that the rest of the season will remain quiet.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season arrives around Sept. 10, meaning there is still plenty of time for tropical activity to increase.

Saharan dust wind shear limits

Dig deeper:

Saharan dust continues to move off the coast of Africa and into the Atlantic, creating an unfavorable environment for tropical development.

Strong wind shear associated with El Niño is also expected to limit the organization of potential tropical systems over the next several days.

For now, forecasters expect the Atlantic to remain quiet through at least the next week.

Hurricane Lowell Hawaii impacts

While the Atlantic remains quiet, Hurricane Lowell is making its closest pass to Hawaii.

The Category 2 hurricane is bringing hurricane-force winds to Kauai, with more than a foot of rain possible in some areas.

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas that receive the heaviest rain.