Florida AG proposes criminal penalties for AI companies over chatbot crimes: 'We need accountability'

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The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier proposed legislation Tuesday imposing criminal penalties on artificial intelligence corporations whose chatbots facilitate crimes. The proposal comes alongside an ongoing civil lawsuit and criminal investigation into OpenAI following ChatGPT's involvement in campus shootings, homicides, and medical misdiagnoses. Under the proposed framework, tech companies could face heavy fines, victim payments, court-ordered monitorship and potential business suspensions.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is proposing legislation that would create criminal penalties for corporations when their artificial intelligence chatbots engage in crimes, saying companies must be held accountable for how their technology is designed, controlled and used.

Florida criminal liability proposal for AI companies

What we know:

Uthmeier announced the proposal Tuesday in Tampa alongside Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, as the attorney general outlined concerns about AI being linked to violent crimes, child sexual abuse material, scams and potentially harmful medical advice.

Under the proposed legislation, companies could face criminal sanctions when their AI chatbots are involved in criminal activity. Uthmeier said potential penalties could include significant fines, payments to victims, court-ordered monitorship and, in some cases, suspension of a business following a conviction.

"They design, they control, and they significantly profit from these AI chatbots," Uthmeier said. "So, if they are going to engage in commission of crimes, there must be accountability."

Uthmeier said the legislation is still in the early stages as his office works with lawmakers to develop a broader legal framework for artificial intelligence and the investigation.

The attorney general said the proposal would focus on the actions and words of AI systems and could potentially extend beyond AI companies to social media companies that use the technology in ways that result in criminal conduct.

"This is not a ban on AI," Uthmeier said. "AI is here. It is the future."

Instead, Uthemier said the goal is to ensure AI is used as a tool to benefit people while companies remain accountable when their technology contributes to criminal activity.

"We want AI to facilitate mankind. To advance mankind. To give us tools to be successful," Uthmeier said. "AI cannot be our demise."

Uthmeier investigating OpenAI

Dig deeper:

Uthmeier also announced that his office is continuing to investigate OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and pursuing both a criminal investigation and civil lawsuit.

He said investigators are examining what corporate executives knew about the chatbot's behavior, their intentions behind certain designs and how aware or involved company leaders were in conduct that allegedly contributed to crimes.

Uthmeier said his office expects to issue another round of subpoenas within the next week or so. He pointed to several criminal investigations in which he said ChatGPT played a role.

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In the investigation into the 2025 Florida State University shooting, Uthmeier said the shooter consulted ChatGPT about what firearm and ammunition to use, when to go onto campus and when he could encounter the most people.

Uthmeier also said ChatGPT was consulted in connection with the deaths of two University of South Florida students earlier this year, including questions about where bodies could be disposed of.

The attorney general said the conversations involving the FSU shooting were extensive and specific. Uthmeier said he believes the conversation should have triggered a red flag for law enforcement.

Concerns about AI medical advice

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said his office is also working with the Florida Board of Medicine to investigate what he described as potentially unlawful medical advice provided by AI chatbots.

He said AI systems are not always accurate and are not licensed doctors, but their algorithms can present themselves in ways that make users believe they are receiving credible advice from a person.

Uthmeier said his office has identified instances in which people followed AI-generated medical recommendations and suffered adverse health effects.

AI misuse by criminals

Glass said AI presents significant opportunities but can also cause serious harm when used by criminals.

Investigators are seeing criminals use AI for voice cloning and to create viruses and malware, including by people who previously had little or no experience creating such tools. Uthmeier also referenced scam calls originating from correctional facilities.

Uthmeier urges people who believe they have been victims of an AI-related scam to contact his office.

Melissa Sims, a registered nurse consultant, also spoke at the news conference about her experience with AI technology and the criminal justice system.

Sims said she was arrested in January 2025 after investigators relied on a screenshot of an alleged text message involving her. She said the case was dismissed after she spent months fighting for her innocence over the allegations, which she says were based off a fake text message.

Sims said the original version of the screenshot was never checked.

"We need accountability from the start. From investigation to courtroom," Sims said. "We are dealing with technology that is far greater than our laws," Sims said.

Florida works on broader AI framework

What's next:

Uthmeier said Florida needs a more robust framework for addressing criminal conduct involving artificial intelligence as the technology continues to advance.

He said the proposed legislation is part of an early legislative process and that his office is continuing to work on the details.

"If we don’t get in front of it now, as public citizens, as community leaders, as law enforcement, it will be too late," Uthmeier said.