Tarpon Springs to vote on ordinance restricting bikes, scooters on busy sidewalks

The Brief Tarpon Springs commissioners are expected to take a final vote Tuesday night on an ordinance restricting the use of bikes, e-bikes, scooters and other nonmedical mobility devices on sidewalks. The proposed rules would apply to portions of downtown, the Sponge Docks and Craig Park, as well as certain large special events. If approved, violations would begin with a warning or a fine of up to $50, increasing to as much as $250 for repeat violations.



Tarpon Springs city commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a new ordinance that would ban riding personal mobility vehicles and devices on sidewalks in parts of the city that are popular with tourists.

Tarpon Springs sidewalk transportation restrictions

What we know:

The new rule applies to bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, and other nonmedical mobility devices, whether motorized or not.

Wheeled devices would still be allowed inside the designated zones, but only if users are walking with them.

The city says the restrictions are intended to address pedestrian safety, particularly in areas with heavy foot traffic and during large special events like First Friday and Tarpon Springs Hippie Fest.

The areas covered include sections of downtown, the Sponge Docks and Craig Park.

Safety concerns

The backstory:

The proposed ordinance comes after complaints from residents and visitors who say they do not feel safe sharing crowded sidewalks with people riding e-bikes and e-scooters at high speeds.

Commissioners unanimously advanced the ordinance to a final vote last month.

Resident reactions

What they're saying:

Residents have raised concerns about the safety of walking in busy areas, particularly during events and other times when pedestrian traffic increases.

During a discussion in August, Tarpon Springs resident Jane Harrington thanked city officials for addressing safety concerns.

"Many, many people walk on the regular streets and the regular sidewalks, they're dangerous. And now with school back in, it is even worse," Harrington said.

Local enforcement impact

Why you should care:

The vote could change how people using bikes, e-bikes, scooters and other mobility devices travel through some of Tarpon Springs’ busiest pedestrian areas.

If approved, riders would have to dismount and walk their devices through the designated restricted areas, with penalties escalating for repeat violations.

The decision could also provide a local framework that may eventually need to align with broader rules being considered by Pinellas County.